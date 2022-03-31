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Understanding Iron Dome's Capability in Latest Escalation with Hamas
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10 views • March 31, 2022
Posted 18November2018 i24NEWS English:
STRICTLY SECURITY | Since its debut in 2011, the Iron Dome has been a strategic game-changer for protecting civilians and critical military installations when rockets rain down in Israel. This week, the other side sought to overwhelm the system with mega salvo strikes. Could this mean trouble for Israeli air defenders? Israel defense engineer at the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies Uzi Rubin analyzes.
STRICTLY SECURITY | Since its debut in 2011, the Iron Dome has been a strategic game-changer for protecting civilians and critical military installations when rockets rain down in Israel. This week, the other side sought to overwhelm the system with mega salvo strikes. Could this mean trouble for Israeli air defenders? Israel defense engineer at the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies Uzi Rubin analyzes.
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