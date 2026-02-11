BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Joe Oltmann Untamed | Patrick Hogarty | Burn It Down | 02.11.26
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
160 followers
59 views • 5 days ago

This episode dives deep into the escalating confrontation between the federal government and Colorado’s leadership as the Trump administration moves to withhold billions in grant money from sanctuary jurisdictions. We examine the specific targeting of Colorado due to its non-compliance with immigration enforcement and the defiant response from state officials like Governor Jared Polis and AG Phil Weiser. Amidst this high-stakes financial tug-of-war, we highlight the plight of 70-year-old Tina Peters, who remains incarcerated despite reports of multiple assaults in prison, raising urgent questions about selective justice and the state’s priorities.


We shift our focus to the ideological capture of Colorado’s public institutions, from the Department of Agriculture to the classroom. The program features the story of a whistleblower placed on leave for exposing the use of tax dollars for DEI initiatives, alongside disturbing reports from the Cherry Creek School District. From school-sanctioned anti-ICE walkouts to administrative agendas that favor equity over excellence, we analyze how these policies are reshaping the state’s cultural fabric and punishing those who dare to speak out against the prevailing political tide.


Finally, we broaden our scope to the national crisis of incompetence and the rise of radical policies that threaten American stability. We take a hard look at the breakdown of basic civic knowledge among those in power—including a sheriff unable to name the branches of government—and the erosion of property rights in states where squatting has become a symptom of "communist-style" policy. Featuring insights from Kyle Seraphin and a look at the legal absurdities surrounding multi-million dollar squatting cases, this episode serves as a wake-up call to the reality of institutional decay and the necessity of constitutional leadership.


Joe’s Campaign Website https://oltmann2026.com/


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann


Text Freedom to 89517 to get alerts


https://untamednation.com/


Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!


Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!


Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna

Keywords
joe oltmannconservative dailyuntameduntamednationuntamed truth
