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Zelenskiy announced an Evacuation and asked for HELP: Russia Blew Up NATO's Missile Shield in KIEV
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Suddenly, out of the huge wave of missiles, Western air defense systems managed to shoot down only 10 'KH-101' cruise missiles and 2 'Kalibr' cruise missiles. As for the dozens of Iskander-M ballistic missiles and the Kinzhal and Zircon hypersonic missiles, all successfully hit and destroyed their intended targets. ......................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************

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