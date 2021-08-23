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MESSAGE FROM THE TRUCKIES
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290 views • August 23, 2021
FUCK YOU! WE ARE GOING TO TAKE OUR COUNTRY BACK!
NB -While the Australian National Flag protocols says "do not wear the flag upside down" - According to the United States Flag Code, hanging the flag upside down is a signal that the owner of the flag is in extreme danger - Morrison works for a US registered corporation.
Please remember to share, re-post & awaken 2 people every day
NB -While the Australian National Flag protocols says "do not wear the flag upside down" - According to the United States Flag Code, hanging the flag upside down is a signal that the owner of the flag is in extreme danger - Morrison works for a US registered corporation.
Please remember to share, re-post & awaken 2 people every day
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