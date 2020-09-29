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Sweden’s Very Different Approach to the COVID-19 Pandemic
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34 views • September 29, 2020
As European states, including France, are grappling with a rise in coronavirus cases, we are taking a look at the picture in Sweden. The Scandinavian country’s approach to COVID-19 has been controversial. Sweden never imposed a lockdown, although Swedes did respect government advice to social distance. We’re at one of Stockholm’s main markets and the scene here doesn’t look radically different than before the coronavirus pandemic broke out. There are no face masks in sight. There are no personal space barriers or health warnings at any of the stands. Swedish authorities have chosen to try and keep life going as normal as far as possible.
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