Evidence That The Great Tribulation Is Nearing Its End ! PART 2

As promised, I've found the time to assemble a part 2 of our evidences where we show clues even from some unexpected sources like the Apostle Peter and the thief on the cross showing that the Great Tribulation is actually coming to a close (not just beginning as the Jesuits and the trusting fearful are spreading), but here's the caveaut:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.