Evidence That The Great Tribulation Is Nearing Its End ! PART 2

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As promised, I've found the time to assemble a part 2 of our evidences where we show clues even from some unexpected sources like the Apostle Peter and the thief on the cross showing that the Great Tribulation is actually coming to a close (not just beginning as the Jesuits and the trusting fearful are spreading), but here's the caveaut: