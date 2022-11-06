Evidence That The Great Tribulation Is Nearing Its End ! PART 2

As promised, I've found the time to assemble a part 2 of our evidences where we show clues even from some unexpected sources like the Apostle Peter and the thief on the cross showing that the Great Tribulation is actually coming to a close (not just beginning as the Jesuits and the trusting fearful are spreading), but here's the caveaut:

That hopeful HAPPY ending to this long suffered tribulation is intended only for the serious believers who repent before YHWH"s grace period is exhausted for us, much like how people needed to fully repent before the floodwaters rose in Noah's day, where many back then surely felt that they were "okay with God" much like millions do today. But are we all so confidently secure in those beliefs?





