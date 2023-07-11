Vermin Like This Spanish Corporate Lackey "climate minister", are 100% COLLABORATING Slaves To, Not Only Their Own.., But ALL Our Enemy; the CORPORATE Globalist Crime Syndicate

July 11, 2023 - Spanish corporate ‘minister’ Teresa Ribera flies on a private jet to attend a climate conference. She then drives on a motorcade, and a 100 meters before the venue she gets off and takes a bicycle, as her two security cars follow her.

👉🏼👉🏼 Link to the document where you can read it all for yourself:

https://notthebee.com/article/spanish-minister-flies-on-private-jet-to-climate-conference-gets-out-of-limo-one-block-before-venue-to-ride-bike-for-the-cameras



