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Whistleblower claims serious flaws in Pfizer trials
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50 views • November 24, 2021
RT, November 3, 2021
A whistleblower’s report that has been published in the British Medical Journal claims that Pfizer’s trials had serious flaws.
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Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
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A whistleblower’s report that has been published in the British Medical Journal claims that Pfizer’s trials had serious flaws.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rt.news
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
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