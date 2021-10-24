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Vous Avez Fait Votre Devoir?? Have You Done Your Homework?
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10 views • October 24, 2021
don't do these videos in french nearly as much as i should, but hey, c'est la vie and i've been doing it all for free, donc voila
feel free to share this with anyone you know who speaks french.. Normally they should be able to understand me quite well
Live from Quimper en Brétagne, France
https://cv19.fr/
feel free to share this with anyone you know who speaks french.. Normally they should be able to understand me quite well
Live from Quimper en Brétagne, France
https://cv19.fr/
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