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How They Sabotaged Western Civilization
Stefan Molyneux
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51 views • August 26, 2021
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Looking at historical trends and cause and effect, it certainly appears that Western Civilization has been sabotaged. Stefan Molyneux looks at the crimes against western civilization and how they have been covered up as society disintegrates under the weight of cultural marxism.

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