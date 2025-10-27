Maria Zeee-The Health Revolution: Humanity vs Transhumanism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 133 | Dr. Ardis, Dr. Group and Dr. Ealy join us to discuss how the health revolution of people rejecting transhumanism has begun, highlighting the way humanity defeats it is by learning to heal itself, and learning from doctors who rather than keeping people sick for life, are committed to teaching the world that there is a real way to be healthy in this age.