Another American Dead at the Hands of "America Last" Democrats

March 25, 2026 - What has happened to our country? We’ve been invaded by foreign interests. They’re replacing our religions, removing our protections, and unless something drastic changes, they will be here to stay.





Thanks for watching and praying!





Click here for the full-length video of my interview with Kristi Leigh “I’ve Fallen for Another Conspiracy Theory and I can’t get Up!

https://lindelltv.com/ive-fallen-for-another-conspiracy-theory-and-i-cant-get-up/?channel=4751





Don’t miss this! Epstein, Pizza Gate and QAnon - Lori’s interview with Kristi Leigh

https://lindelltv.com/q-pizzagate-vindicated-they-died-for-this-truth/?channel=4751





Praying Citizen Newsletter: LoriColley.Substack.com

To support our Work: Like and Subscribe

Become a paid subscriber to LoriColley.substack.com ($8/Month)







