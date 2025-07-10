EPISODE 432: BIG PHARMA ON TRIAL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Straight from the stage at FreedomFest, witness a powerful courtroom showdown as Big Pharma faces public prosecution in a live mock trial featuring Dr. Robert Malone, Michael Shermer, Del Bigtree, and more. With expert testimony, real debate, and an audience verdict, this is your chance to revisit the most explosive medical freedom event of the year.