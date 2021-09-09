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Window Cat Soap Viewer Suggestion Using Soap Clay
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31 views • September 09, 2021
Falling Leaves collection!
Thank you Shonna of Nezumi Soaps for the suggestion!
Welcome to Cabbage Patch Soap! Today I'm making Window Cat soap, it has notes of apples, pears, pine, cinnamon, and more! In this video you will see how I make these bars of soap. Please leave a comment if you have any suggestions for future soap designs, I'd love to hear from you!
If you enjoyed the video, please consider clicking the like button and subscribing, it really helps me out! New videos every Monday and Thursday! These soaps will be available for purchase on September 1st 2021 in my Etsy shop!
Nurture Soap Supplies: https://nurturesoap.com?aff=484 (Affiliate link)
Shop: http://www.CabbagePatchSoap.com
Soap Making Materials: http://www.HandmadeSoapSupplies.com
Find me on social media!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cabbagepatch...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cabbagepatc...
#HandmadeSoap #WindowCat #FallingLeaves #SoapMaker
Thank you Shonna of Nezumi Soaps for the suggestion!
Welcome to Cabbage Patch Soap! Today I'm making Window Cat soap, it has notes of apples, pears, pine, cinnamon, and more! In this video you will see how I make these bars of soap. Please leave a comment if you have any suggestions for future soap designs, I'd love to hear from you!
If you enjoyed the video, please consider clicking the like button and subscribing, it really helps me out! New videos every Monday and Thursday! These soaps will be available for purchase on September 1st 2021 in my Etsy shop!
Nurture Soap Supplies: https://nurturesoap.com?aff=484 (Affiliate link)
Shop: http://www.CabbagePatchSoap.com
Soap Making Materials: http://www.HandmadeSoapSupplies.com
Find me on social media!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cabbagepatch...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cabbagepatc...
#HandmadeSoap #WindowCat #FallingLeaves #SoapMaker
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