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Red Hot Lies About H.O.T.C.A.R.S. & California Mandates
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12 views • August 23, 2019
Like the P.A.T.R.I.O.T. Act, there’s another nasty, liberty-destroying law with a contrived acronym being pushed by statist Republicans & Democrats — the H.O.T.C.A.R.S. Act. Eric Peters, EPAutos.com, joins to explain. And, automakers are siding with California against Trump to mandate more expensive, more dangerous cars. It’s also a glimpse of what American elections will look like if the Electoral College is ended.
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