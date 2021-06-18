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Square-1 Solve
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33 views • June 18, 2021
The make and model of the puzzle is a QiYi X-Man VOLT V2 Square-1 Magnetic(/UD) Yellow-White Version Stickerless. It turns very smooth and the magnets are a nice plus. It's never popped on me.
Not my favorite puzzle, but it's still fun to play with once in a while. I just hate relearning the parity algorithm because it's so easy to forget. The rest of the algorithms I use are common cuboid algorithms.
Not my favorite puzzle, but it's still fun to play with once in a while. I just hate relearning the parity algorithm because it's so easy to forget. The rest of the algorithms I use are common cuboid algorithms.
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