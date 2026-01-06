The Dark Secret of Hidden Global Puppet Masters: Christian White Interviews Johnny Cirucci

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Who Actually Rules the World? The Dark Secret of Hidden Global Puppet Masters
4 Jan 2026
Dive deep into the shadows of global power with this explosive 4-hour interview.
Military veteran Johnny Cirucci (https://johnnycirucci.com/) joins host Christian White to unmask the alleged hidden forces shaping our world.
From Vatican connections to the Illuminati, Jesuit influence on world leaders, and critiques of figures like Trump, Flynn, and more – Johnny pulls no punches on corruption, media manipulation, and historical conspiracies.