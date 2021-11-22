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What You're Not Supposed to Know About America's Founding "To the Victor Go the Myths & Monuments"
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26 views • November 22, 2021
What You're Not Supposed to Know About America's Founding | "To the Victor Go the Myths & Monuments" 2016 Lecture by Arthur R. Thompson
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/What-You%27re-Not-Supposed-to-Know-About-America%27s-Founding:d
Arthur R. Thompson provides a glimpse into his newest book, "To the Victor Go the Myths & Monuments," which focuses on the history of the first 100 years of war against God and the Constitution, 1776-1876, and its modern impact.
📕 Get Art's book here:
https://shopjbs.org/product/to-the-victor-go-the-myths-and-monuments/
📲 Kindle download:
https://amzn.to/2Nj71Ji
🌎 Learn more about The John Birch Society:
https://www.jbs.org/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=364cxeR5EAg&t=0s
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/What-You%27re-Not-Supposed-to-Know-About-America%27s-Founding:d
Arthur R. Thompson provides a glimpse into his newest book, "To the Victor Go the Myths & Monuments," which focuses on the history of the first 100 years of war against God and the Constitution, 1776-1876, and its modern impact.
📕 Get Art's book here:
https://shopjbs.org/product/to-the-victor-go-the-myths-and-monuments/
📲 Kindle download:
https://amzn.to/2Nj71Ji
🌎 Learn more about The John Birch Society:
https://www.jbs.org/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=364cxeR5EAg&t=0s
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