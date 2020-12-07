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Psychiatric Drugs Cause Birth Defects— pregnant women warned about smoking/alcohol but not psychiatric drugs
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7 views • December 07, 2020
Psychiatrists insist that universal mental health screening would be beneficial for everyone.
Today, their dream is coming true, with a presidential advisory group known as The New Freedom Commission on Mental Health laying out plans to screen major segments of American society for signs of mental illness.
For many, however, mental health screening is already a fact of life. Foster children are routinely screened and drugged. So are our men and women in uniform.
And plans are already in place to screen and possibly drug pregnant women and by extension, their unborn children. https://www.cchrint.org/?s=pregnant&;submit=Search
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/marketing-of-madness/mass-marketing.html
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Today, their dream is coming true, with a presidential advisory group known as The New Freedom Commission on Mental Health laying out plans to screen major segments of American society for signs of mental illness.
For many, however, mental health screening is already a fact of life. Foster children are routinely screened and drugged. So are our men and women in uniform.
And plans are already in place to screen and possibly drug pregnant women and by extension, their unborn children. https://www.cchrint.org/?s=pregnant&;submit=Search
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/marketing-of-madness/mass-marketing.html
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
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