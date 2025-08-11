[Aug 11, 2025] Flat Earth Dave Interview #truth #jesus #bible #christian #science #physics #nystv #fojc #athiest [God’s Silliest Soldier]

The Truth is Obvious.

Romans 1:20-22 "For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power and Godhead; so that they are without excuse: Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened. Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools,"





No Amount of Evidence Can Convince People Who Don't Want to Know The Truth.

2 Thessalonians 2:10-12 "And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved. And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness."





Scientists Are The Priests of The New World Order, And The "Expert" is The Person Who is Correct, Not The Person Who Has The Most Certificates of Brainwashing.

1 Timothy 6:20 "O Timothy, keep that which is committed to thy trust, avoiding profane and vain babblings, and oppositions of science falsely so called:"





Fun Facts Are Not a Replacement For Wisdom.

2 Timothy 3:7 "Ever learning, and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth."





Summary - Flat Earth to Faith Journeys

David and Mo discussed their experiences with flat earth beliefs and how they led to religious conversions. David shared his journey from being an agnostic atheist to becoming a Christian after extensive research into flat earth theories, which he believes are hidden to obscure God's presence. Mo described his childhood exposure to Russian cultural views on a flat earth and his later rediscovery of these beliefs while reading the Bible. Both emphasized that understanding the flat earth concept can lead to a deeper connection with the divine and is not just a peripheral issue.





Understanding Atheism and Worldviews



David and God's discussed the motives behind the creation of atheism and the secular worldview, which they believe was designed to starve people of spirituality, making them more susceptible to accepting the New World Order's proposed religion. They also touched on the importance of critical thinking and the potential manipulation of beliefs about outer space and aliens to facilitate a fake alien invasion. David shared his view that the world might be much different than what is commonly believed, and both emphasized the need for people to recognize their spiritual potential and the limitations imposed by a limited worldview.





Embracing Truth for Spiritual Growth



The discussion focused on the importance of seeking and embracing truth, with God's sharing his perspective that truth, while sometimes difficult to accept, ultimately leads to freedom and spiritual transformation. David agreed, adding that while learning the truth can initially be overwhelming, it ultimately makes people stronger, and he shared a quote from his friend Aloha about following facts rather than beliefs. The conversation concluded with David challenging listeners to watch the first five videos on flat earth Dave's website, and God's agreeing to share the recording through email.





