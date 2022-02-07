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Sunday class 2 /7 Guided Meditation- Be quite in your body and Knowing God within
MindRewire Spiritual Coaching
MindRewire Spiritual Coaching
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40 views • February 07, 2022
Sunday class 2 /7 Guided Meditation- Be quite in your body and Knowing God within
This is a regular Sunday Am class where a few of us like minded soul gather to raise our awareness and consciousness states. We are seeking God- The source of all things, the creation energy that shifts us from this plain of reality.
I do not believe the Yahweh God in Genesis is what we were taught. We are seeking the light beyond the polarity spectrum the most are stuck in.

Becoming aware that everything we were taught is a lie and learning to move beyond it is the goal. To get angry and fight it only creates it more. You have to find the narrow path that Yeshua speaks about to move your body, mind, and spirit past this plain of resistance.
Just my thoughts- if you disagree just pass on my videos.
Thanks
Blessings and peace
Christy
For older videos go to my your tube channel - Mindrewire
Keywords
real sciencejesustruthhealhopecovidwithin yousubconscious changefind godsource of creation
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