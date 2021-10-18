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Dr John B. Uploads Photos Of Moderna 'Vaccine' With Rod-like Objects...[17.10.2021]
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102 views • October 18, 2021
What Are They? - 'The Thing'...
Strange Objects: Fascinating Pfizer Vaccine Microscope Photos Just Released By Dr John B:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ocF3i1Js0YCy/
https://twitter.com/DrJohnB2/status/1447639567658532873
Join our leading researchers on https://GroupDiscover.com to find the best videos from across the censorship-resistant internet platforms like Odysee, Rumble, LBRY, Bitchute & Brighteon.
1,255 views Oct 17, 2021
Tim Truth · GroupDiscover. com
5.33K subscribers
https://youtu.be/2Zy1sEr-0ws
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Q29eTzce_6sjg79i2K-WQ
checking TimTruth.com for reports you wont see on YT!
Strange Objects: Fascinating Pfizer Vaccine Microscope Photos Just Released By Dr John B:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ocF3i1Js0YCy/
https://twitter.com/DrJohnB2/status/1447639567658532873
Join our leading researchers on https://GroupDiscover.com to find the best videos from across the censorship-resistant internet platforms like Odysee, Rumble, LBRY, Bitchute & Brighteon.
1,255 views Oct 17, 2021
Tim Truth · GroupDiscover. com
5.33K subscribers
https://youtu.be/2Zy1sEr-0ws
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Q29eTzce_6sjg79i2K-WQ
checking TimTruth.com for reports you wont see on YT!
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