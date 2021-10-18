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Dr John B. Uploads Photos Of Moderna 'Vaccine' With Rod-like Objects...[17.10.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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102 views • October 18, 2021
What Are They? - 'The Thing'...
Strange Objects: Fascinating Pfizer Vaccine Microscope Photos Just Released By Dr John B:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ocF3i1Js0YCy/
https://twitter.com/DrJohnB2/status/1447639567658532873

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1,255 views Oct 17, 2021
Tim Truth · GroupDiscover. com
5.33K subscribers
https://youtu.be/2Zy1sEr-0ws
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Q29eTzce_6sjg79i2K-WQ
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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