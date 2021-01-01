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NY Introduces Bill To Put Citizens In Concentration Camps!!
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674 views • January 01, 2021
TYRANNY ALERT!!! NY introduces bill (AB416) to remove anyone from their homes and place them in "Medical Detention Facilities" (concentration camps) if they have, or are even suspected to have a communicable disease such as Covid!!
Make sure EVERYONE you know is aware of this. We MUST fight back!!
Make sure EVERYONE you know is aware of this. We MUST fight back!!
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