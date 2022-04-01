Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Meets With Russian Foreign Minister

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03/30/2022 The World Today, CGTN reports: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has met with his visiting Russian counterparts in China’s Anhui Province. The two will next attend the ministerial meeting on Afghanistan. Economic reconstruction is one of the key issues. A meeting of the China-US-Russia plus consultation mechanism on the Afghan issue will also be held.