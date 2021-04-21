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'Software of Life' This is NOT a Vaccine!
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241 views • April 21, 2021
Bill Gates Final Solution! The 'Software Of Life' This is NOT a Vaccine!
It is an experimental gene therapy that contravenes the Nuremberg Code 1947 and corrupts God's perfect design of your body in the process
How the mRNA jab (Not a vaccine) will kill over the next few months. It turns your body against you Dr. Dolores Cahill PhD - Molecular Biologist/Immunologist explains: https://www.brighteon.com/37e20dce-eacf-43fb-9969-ab9b51fe8bf7
The software of life appears to be a misnomer. The software of death is much closer to the truth. Death to freedoms and liberty. Loss of bodily autonomy one of our fundamental human rights. Dr. Dolores Cahill PhD again
https://www.brighteon.com/fd3c1baa-7d90-4ace-9f2d-f80f13364120
God the Creator doesn't need evil men running interference.
Reject medical tyranny and "fascism" or lose your freedom forever
mRNA is an operating system. The shot programs you.
https://www.brighteon.com/468d658e-5780-4f37-8432-d819345c68b6
It is an experimental gene therapy that contravenes the Nuremberg Code 1947 and corrupts God's perfect design of your body in the process
How the mRNA jab (Not a vaccine) will kill over the next few months. It turns your body against you Dr. Dolores Cahill PhD - Molecular Biologist/Immunologist explains: https://www.brighteon.com/37e20dce-eacf-43fb-9969-ab9b51fe8bf7
The software of life appears to be a misnomer. The software of death is much closer to the truth. Death to freedoms and liberty. Loss of bodily autonomy one of our fundamental human rights. Dr. Dolores Cahill PhD again
https://www.brighteon.com/fd3c1baa-7d90-4ace-9f2d-f80f13364120
God the Creator doesn't need evil men running interference.
Reject medical tyranny and "fascism" or lose your freedom forever
mRNA is an operating system. The shot programs you.
https://www.brighteon.com/468d658e-5780-4f37-8432-d819345c68b6
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