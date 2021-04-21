BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'Software of Life' This is NOT a Vaccine!
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
2580 followers
Follow
4
Share
Report
241 views • April 21, 2021
Bill Gates Final Solution! The 'Software Of Life' This is NOT a Vaccine!
It is an experimental gene therapy that contravenes the Nuremberg Code 1947 and corrupts God's perfect design of your body in the process
How the mRNA jab (Not a vaccine) will kill over the next few months. It turns your body against you Dr. Dolores Cahill PhD - Molecular Biologist/Immunologist explains: https://www.brighteon.com/37e20dce-eacf-43fb-9969-ab9b51fe8bf7
The software of life appears to be a misnomer. The software of death is much closer to the truth. Death to freedoms and liberty. Loss of bodily autonomy one of our fundamental human rights. Dr. Dolores Cahill PhD again
https://www.brighteon.com/fd3c1baa-7d90-4ace-9f2d-f80f13364120
God the Creator doesn't need evil men running interference.
Reject medical tyranny and "fascism" or lose your freedom forever
mRNA is an operating system. The shot programs you.
https://www.brighteon.com/468d658e-5780-4f37-8432-d819345c68b6
Keywords
healthmedicinegenomeluciferasemrnatransfectionwindows666
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Turmeric Extracts Show Promise for Joint Pain, Research Indicates

Turmeric Extracts Show Promise for Joint Pain, Research Indicates

Edison Reed
Study Links 560 to 610 Minutes of Weekly Exercise to Larger Reductions in Cardiovascular Risk

Study Links 560 to 610 Minutes of Weekly Exercise to Larger Reductions in Cardiovascular Risk

Zoey Sky
Report: American Dream Lifetime Cost Reaches $5.3 Million as Wages Trail

Report: American Dream Lifetime Cost Reaches $5.3 Million as Wages Trail

Sterling Ashworth
EU Study Finds Children Absorb More Wireless Radiation Than Adults Across 5G Frequencies

EU Study Finds Children Absorb More Wireless Radiation Than Adults Across 5G Frequencies

Iva Greene
Meta-Analysis Finds Lower Brain Choline Compounds in People With Anxiety Disorders

Meta-Analysis Finds Lower Brain Choline Compounds in People With Anxiety Disorders

Morgan S. Verity
From Walks to Housework: Everyday Movement Linked to Healthier Aging Brains

From Walks to Housework: Everyday Movement Linked to Healthier Aging Brains

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy