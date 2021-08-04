People Fed-up with Vaccine Mandates Stone Police - Italy

In 2022, people around the world will get really violent (pulling politicians out of their homes).



This is an excerpt from which the entire article can be read from the Armstrong link listed below:



Italy Denying the Right to Vote if Unvaccinated

Posted Aug 4, 2021 by Martin Armstrong



Here we have Mario Draghi showing the world what the real agenda is all about with these COVID restrictions that they are imposing gradually step by step.



Italy has reported the Green Pass/COVID Passport is now firmly established by law in Europe. Prime Minister Mario Draghi then took the next tiny step for tyranny. You not only need the COVID Passport to access restaurants and shows, but phase two was also to require it to get on long-distance trains, planes, and ferries. Then phase three is to require a COVID Passport to access the polling stations.



Draghi has already got partial approval from the secretary of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta, who wants only vaccinated candidates on the list. Therefore, nobody can run for office without a COVID Passport and nobody will be allowed to vote.



People may lack guns, but they can fight back by other means. The people will not simply lay down and allow their entire lives to be taken away. These leaders are so deranged and detached because they can no longer maintain the image of being in control.



People were not allowed to vote in the Roman Imperial era and this is what led to numerous emperors being overthrown. The people had only one tool – violence. Eliminate democracy and you will cause revolutions and violence.



armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/politics/italy-denying-the-right-to-vote-if-unvaccinated/