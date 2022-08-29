THEY STOLE THE KEYS TO OUR LIBERTY AND WE ARE TAKING THEM BACK

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A clip from The SGT Report on Rumble's video by the same title!PLEASE go watch the full video there!
I just posted this clip because this is important information for EVERYONE who wants to live free!
You are NOT free! Please go watch the full video and FREE YOURSELF! The url is below, thanks!
Subscribe to the SGT Report for more great information!
https://rumble.com/v1h04b7-they-stole-the-keys-to-our-liberty-and-were-taking-them-back.html