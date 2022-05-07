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Ukrainian Soldier said, that he Surrendered because he, "Did Not Want to Fight". 050722
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90 views • May 07, 2022
Ukrainian soldier told that he surrendered because he did not want to fight
"I was conscripted into the army on March 1, straight from my workplace, as the martial law was declared. My employer threatened me: “Either you go to war, or you get fired”. I am not a military man, I did not want to fight, so I surrendered."
"I was conscripted into the army on March 1, straight from my workplace, as the martial law was declared. My employer threatened me: “Either you go to war, or you get fired”. I am not a military man, I did not want to fight, so I surrendered."
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