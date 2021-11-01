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Jeanette Strauss Session 1: How to Scripturally go to the Courtroom of Heaven
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22 views • November 01, 2021
Jeanette Strauss shares a personal story of how God taught her how to plead her case in the Courtroom of Heaven scripturally, how to move it to the Throne of Grace & Mercy! and how to watch our mouths which incriminate us in the Courts. This is an amazing two part teaching!
www.GloriousCreations.net
Jodi LoDolce www.WarriorsRise.net
www.GloriousCreations.net
Jodi LoDolce www.WarriorsRise.net
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