www.SHaDoWCa7.com

Original upload: January 30, 2012. SHaDoWCa7 sings For Those Tears I Died (Come to the Water) by Marsha Stevens.



---------------------------------------------------------------

Lyrics: For Those Tears I Died

You said You'd come and share all my sorrows,

You said You'd be there for all my tomorrows;

I came so close to sending You away,

But just like You promised You came there to stay;

I just had to pray!

And Jesus said, "Come to the water, stand by My side,

I know you are thirsty, you won't be denied;

I felt ev'ry teardrop when in darkness you cried,

And I strove to remind you that for those tears I died."

Your goodness so great I can't understand,

And, dear Lord, I know that all this was planned;

I know You're here now, and always will be,

Your love loosed my chains and in You I'm free;

But Jesus, why me?

And Jesus said, "Come to the water, stand by My side,

I know you are thirsty, you won't be denied;

I felt ev'ry teardrop when in darkness you cried,

And I strove to remind you that for those tears I died."

Jesus, I give You my heart and my soul,

I know that without God I'll never be whole;

Savior, You opened all the right doors,

And I thank You and praise You from earth's humble shores;

Take me, I'm Yours.

And Jesus said, "Come to the water, stand by My side,

I know you are thirsty, you won't be denied;

I felt ev'ry teardrop when in darkness you cried,

And I strove to remind you that for those tears I died."

