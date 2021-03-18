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Message To Trump: COVID Shot Side Effects Are Severe & Deadly!
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722 views • March 18, 2021
The mainstream media refuses to cover medical experts’ warnings of severe vaccine side effects while Trump begins to push the establishment narrative on his supporters.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=6053744e6d6fae4da63ce4ea
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=6053744e6d6fae4da63ce4ea
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