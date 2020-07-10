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Silvano Trotta - Vaccins -Traitements - Attaques subies
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4 views • July 10, 2020
Import YT 7 juillet 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7T8dZrU4_UE
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Différents sujets très intéressants.
Sources :
https://www.lesoir.be/310442/article/2020-06-30/resultats-preliminaires-positifs-pour-un-vaccin-experimental-contre-le
https://nationalfile.com/busted-eight-nih-coronavirus-treatment-experts-disclosed-financial-ties-to-gilead/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=og7doP37AI8
https://medium.com/%40vernunftundrichtigkeit/coronavirus-why-everyone-was-wrong-fce6db5ba809
https://www.aimsib.org/2020/06/28/le-confinement-par-covid-a-t-il-fait-baisser-le-nombre-des-morts-inopinees-du-nourrisson/
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yOay2bAEXE3nbKzBtsjiipSkzbvwWIOC/view
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/02/explosive-about-all-these-new-positive-covid-cases-state-health-departments-manipulating-data-changing-definitions/%23more-195940
https://www.attivitasolare.com/lestensione-del-ghiaccio-marino-in-antartide-e-maggiore-ora-che-nel-1980/" dir="auto
https://www.contrepoints.org/2020/07/02/374977-les-traitements-interdits-pour-le-covid-marchent-ils" dir="auto
https://www.lexpress.fr/actualite/societe/justice/dupond-moretti-ministre-de-la-justice-une-nomination-qui-passe-mal-chez-les-magistrats_2130199.html
https://mobile.francetvinfo.fr/sante/maladie/coronavirus/coronavirus-ouverture-ce-mardi-d-une-information-judiciaire-visant-edouard-philippe-agnes-buzyn-et-olivier-veran-pour-leur-gestion-de-la-crise-sanitaire_4037633.html%23xtref=acc_dir
https://www.avocats-picovschi.com/diffamation-sur-internet-attention-c-est-du-penal_article_390.html
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Différents sujets très intéressants.
Sources :
https://www.lesoir.be/310442/article/2020-06-30/resultats-preliminaires-positifs-pour-un-vaccin-experimental-contre-le
https://nationalfile.com/busted-eight-nih-coronavirus-treatment-experts-disclosed-financial-ties-to-gilead/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=og7doP37AI8
https://medium.com/%40vernunftundrichtigkeit/coronavirus-why-everyone-was-wrong-fce6db5ba809
https://www.aimsib.org/2020/06/28/le-confinement-par-covid-a-t-il-fait-baisser-le-nombre-des-morts-inopinees-du-nourrisson/
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yOay2bAEXE3nbKzBtsjiipSkzbvwWIOC/view
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/02/explosive-about-all-these-new-positive-covid-cases-state-health-departments-manipulating-data-changing-definitions/%23more-195940
https://www.attivitasolare.com/lestensione-del-ghiaccio-marino-in-antartide-e-maggiore-ora-che-nel-1980/" dir="auto
https://www.contrepoints.org/2020/07/02/374977-les-traitements-interdits-pour-le-covid-marchent-ils" dir="auto
https://www.lexpress.fr/actualite/societe/justice/dupond-moretti-ministre-de-la-justice-une-nomination-qui-passe-mal-chez-les-magistrats_2130199.html
https://mobile.francetvinfo.fr/sante/maladie/coronavirus/coronavirus-ouverture-ce-mardi-d-une-information-judiciaire-visant-edouard-philippe-agnes-buzyn-et-olivier-veran-pour-leur-gestion-de-la-crise-sanitaire_4037633.html%23xtref=acc_dir
https://www.avocats-picovschi.com/diffamation-sur-internet-attention-c-est-du-penal_article_390.html
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