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Every base the US could fall back on is already a target.
Former CIA Analyst Larry Johnson just laid it all out:
"It's not like the US has a variety of alternatives they can fall back on."
"Iran will be attacking Israeli military bases that are hosting US combat aircraft."
Source @Mario Nawfal
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