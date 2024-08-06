© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As sementes da Serpente (filhos de Satanás) sempre souberam disso...
The Snake / ha-Satan's seeds (Satan's children) always knew this...
Sangue = Vida > Blood = Life
DNA = Código da vida > DNA = Code of life
Acesso as almas das pessoas > Access to people's souls
*** TIME > £MIT (Apague o £! Então, nós temos... MIT = $ciência (genética) > "vacinas") ***
*** TIME > £MIT (Erase the £! So, We've... MIT = $cience (genetics) > "vaccines") ***