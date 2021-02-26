© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Willem Engel interviews Yariv Hammer from Israel
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • February 26, 2021
Willem Engel with Yariv Hammer, February 22, 2021
22 seconds Dutch intro, English after
The whole world is looking to Israel because the vaccination program is in full swing there. Yarif Hammer discusses with Willem the statistics and figures provided by the official authorities. That much is still unclear is evident from the conversation, which is conducted in English. It is quite technical and will be difficult for many to follow.
https://www.facebook.com/113266477112887/videos/567832144135741
Viruswaarheid
https://viruswaarheid.nl/
Yariv Hammer
https://www.linkedin.com/in/jhammer/
22 seconds Dutch intro, English after
The whole world is looking to Israel because the vaccination program is in full swing there. Yarif Hammer discusses with Willem the statistics and figures provided by the official authorities. That much is still unclear is evident from the conversation, which is conducted in English. It is quite technical and will be difficult for many to follow.
https://www.facebook.com/113266477112887/videos/567832144135741
Viruswaarheid
https://viruswaarheid.nl/
Yariv Hammer
https://www.linkedin.com/in/jhammer/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.