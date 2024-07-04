© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Supreme Court rules 9-0 social media platforms have a FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHT TO CENSOR AMERICANS!
12 views • 10 months ago
In a shocking 9-0 decision, the Supreme Court says Texas's law against social media censorship violates the First Amendment rights of social media platforms | Implications of the Supreme Court's Trump immunity opinion | NYT op-ed says First Amendment is "out of control" | Media turns on KJP in WH briefing | WH denies NYT report that Biden is considering bowing out | US govt to invest $176M in bird flu mRNA vaccines | Zelenksy's wife drops $4.5 M on Bugati sports car | British MP says NATO planning nuclear false flag blamed on Russia to ignite WWIII | Ohio passes bill to ban transgender students from opposite sex bathrooms | Is Hunter running the country?
