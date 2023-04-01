Create New Account
THE PUSHBACK | Oracle Films | The Day The World Stood Together
Published Yesterday |

MIRRORED from Oracle Films

April 19, 2021

https://odysee.com/@OracleFilms:1/The-Push-back-Oracle-Films-2021-World-Wide-Rally-WWD-Global-protest-UK:7

On March 20th 2021, people in over 40 countries across the world gathered in peaceful unison for a worldwide demonstration - to oppose disproportionate government measures threatening the very foundation of their rights and freedoms. This huge international effort was appallingly misrepresented and downright ignored by the mainstream media.


Produced by Oracle Films, in collaboration with CoviLeaks and independent journalists in over 40 nations – this documentary is an authentic account of what really happened on March 20th, what protestors worldwide were standing against, and why the media went to such lengths to conceal the truth.

