Tina Peters' Case and DOJ's Role

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Tina Peters, a 71-year-old former clerk, is imprisoned and denied medical care for exposing election machine fraud. Patrick Byrne explains a simple DOJ order could secure her as a federal witness for her safety. He blames Trump appointee Todd Blanche for slow-walking her release and blocking critical evidence.
Watch the full interview on this injustice.
#TinaPeters #ElectionIntegrity #DOJ #ToddBlanche #FreeTinaPeters
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport