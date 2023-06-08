https://gettr.com/post/p2j46s26057
6/7/2023 【Nicole on Steve Gruber Show】Steve Gruber: The CCP is the most dangerous entity in and to the world. We made a mistake by recognizing them formally in 1972.
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/7/2023 【妮可参加史蒂夫·格鲁伯节目】 史蒂夫·格鲁伯：对这个世界来说，中共是最危险的组织。当美国在1972年承认中共为合法政权时，就犯下了一个错误。
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
