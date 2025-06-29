UK Regime & Police Launch A Crackdown Over “Death To The IDF” Chants - Bob Vylan performance at Glastonbury

The UK Regime & Police Launch A Crackdown Over “Death To The IDF” Chants

The BBC has been reprimanded by the British government for airing the live performance of duo Bob Vylan at Glastonbury.

A police probe was also launched into the incident. This comes after Kneecap was censored.

Despite the efforts of the British regime to censor pro-Palestine displays at Glastonbury Festival, the crowd carried countless Palestinian flags & chanted along with performers.