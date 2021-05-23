© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hancock Talking S^it$
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • May 23, 2021
23/5/21 R44 UNSAFE FLY MY HOME REPORT 7749.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/gang-stalking-and-electronic-harassment-protest-in-london_LAPrsmZWhY1DV1X.html
Gang Stalking And Electronic Harassment Protest in London
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888
torturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.
Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/rabbi-amnon-yitzchak-5g-death-surveillance-cities-no-private-ownership-communism_RO4nfr1p8VGbUZK.html
RABBI AMNON YITZCHAK (5G DEATH SURVEILLANCE CITIES NO PRIVATE OWNERSHIP, COMMUNISM)
GANG STALKING BOCKENFIELD MOBSTER STYLE
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/strange-planes-flying-illegally-low-over-homes-in-lake-wales-still-image-perp-unsafe-fly-prohibited_GysMpcxHEYghPMf.html
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/gang-stalking-and-electronic-harassment-protest-in-london_LAPrsmZWhY1DV1X.html
Gang Stalking And Electronic Harassment Protest in London
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888
torturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.
Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/rabbi-amnon-yitzchak-5g-death-surveillance-cities-no-private-ownership-communism_RO4nfr1p8VGbUZK.html
RABBI AMNON YITZCHAK (5G DEATH SURVEILLANCE CITIES NO PRIVATE OWNERSHIP, COMMUNISM)
GANG STALKING BOCKENFIELD MOBSTER STYLE
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/strange-planes-flying-illegally-low-over-homes-in-lake-wales-still-image-perp-unsafe-fly-prohibited_GysMpcxHEYghPMf.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.