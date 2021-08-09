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HILARIOUS NEWS REPORT: Flight attendant reveals why he duct-taped a drunk passenger to his seat (2021-8-8)
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265 views • August 09, 2021
An American man was duct-taped to his seat on a Frontier Airlines flight after he allegedly groped and attacked flight attendants, video shows. Upon landing at Miami International Airport, Maxwell Berry, 22, of Norwalk, Ohio, was arrested on three counts of misdemeanor battery. Berry is accused of groping two flight attendants and punching a third in the face on the flight, which was travelling from Philadelphia to Miami.
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