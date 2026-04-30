YAHWEH’S MINISTRY OF RECONCILING THE WORLD TO HIMSELF IN CHRIST JESUS, 2 Corinthians 5:1-21, 20260429

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(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)
2 Corinthians 5:1-21
King James Version
For we know that if our earthly house of this tabernacle were dissolved, we have a building of God, an house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens.
2 For in this we groan, earnestly desiring to be clothed upon with our house which is from heaven:
3 If so be that being clothed we shall not be found naked.
4 For we that are in this tabernacle do groan, being burdened: not for that we would be unclothed, but clothed upon, that mortality might be swallowed up of life.
5 Now he that hath wrought us for the selfsame thing is God, who also hath given unto us the earnest of the Spirit.
6 Therefore we are always confident, knowing that, whilst we are at home in the body, we are absent from the Lord:
7 (For we walk by faith, not by sight:)
8 We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.
9 Wherefore we labour, that, whether present or absent, we may be accepted of him.
10 For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad. Amen!
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Sabbath: Saturday: 10:30 AM-11:30 AM (EST)
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