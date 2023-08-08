Create New Account
8/07/2023 -- Earthquake activity combines -- Spread across Pacific and Asia -- USA moving now
Alex Hammer
Published 13 hours ago

Things are finally on the move, midrange M5's across the board ! No large M7.0 activity at all (last forecast flop). Things are in motion now and should break soon as explained in the video.


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf


https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc


Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos

chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanosstar fortshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines

