Rafael Nadal pre vax injury: unvaxed = selfish
Vaccine Criminals
Published 22 days ago |

Raphael Nadal has suffered collapse live on tv and shortness of breathe since vaccination - coincidence or correlation? Nadal used his influence to shame people to vaccinate, but is he forthcoming about the true cause of his injuries?

Keywords
cdcdeathvaxxedbill gatesfaucitenniswefcovid vaccinationcovid vaccinesraphael nadal

