BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Episode #117 - Trauma Lives in the Body: Psychedelics, Somatic Healing & Consciousness | Alisa Gracheva
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
11 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
20 views • 1 day ago

Trauma is not just a memory, it is a physiological imprint.


In this episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, we sit down with licensed psychotherapist and trauma specialist Alisa Gracheva to explore how trauma lives in the body, why talk therapy alone often fails, and how somatic healing, EMDR, and psychedelic-assisted therapy can unlock deep and lasting transformation.


We dive into:


🔹 What trauma really is (and what it isn’t)

🔹 How the nervous system stores unresolved experiences

🔹 Psychedelic-assisted therapy and responsible healing

🔹 Somatic approaches that restore safety in the body

🔹 Why consciousness and spirituality matter in trauma recovery


This is a grounded, honest conversation about healing, without hype, dogma, or shortcuts.


This episode is for those who are seeking alternatives to mainstream forms of healing fears and traumas and want to learn more about alternative forms of healing like psychedelic-assisted therapy.


✨ Join the Community, support us and get ad-free episodes + exclusive content on Patreon or Locals:


👉🏽 Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast

👉🏽 Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


🌐 Connect with Alisa via any of the links below:


Website - https://since.life/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/alisa_art/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/alisa-gracheva-61081670/

Psychology Today - https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/therapists/alisa-gracheva-coral-springs-fl/1109186

Book - Walking with Spirit - https://amzn.to/45GcSD4


🌐 Connect with me via any of the links below:


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7podcast - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3LuBKGG (UK and Europe)


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast


Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Email - [email protected]


Bitcoin address - The Conscious Man 7 Tip Jar - bc1q39w4ah4aklfnxf8knjpheqsp7hjddjegyq2c20


📢 Get your Orgonite at The Chembow - https://www.thechembow.com/

Use coupon code "𝗖𝗠𝟳" at the checkout to get 10% off your order


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.


👉🏽 If this conversation resonates, like, subscribe, and share it with someone who needs to hear it.


🚩 SHARE this episode with someone who needs to hear this conversation and leave a comment with your biggest take away.


✨ Please don’t forget to give the podcast a like because that helps us to be recommended in the algorithms and help us bring conscious content to more people waking up around the world! 🌎

Keywords
shadowworkselfawarenesscollectiveconsciousnesstraumahealingmindbodyhealingtraumarecoverytheconsciousman7toddcaveconsciousnesspodcastsomatichealingconsciousbusinessmanualforhumanitymodernspiritualitytraumainthebodynervoussystemhealingemdrtherapypsychedelicassistedtherapyketaminetherapyconscioushealinghealingthenervoussystemsomatictherapy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Ohio appeals court restores portions of pro-life law

Ohio appeals court restores portions of pro-life law

Laura Harris
Pure Human: Reclaiming humanity in an age of artificial control

Pure Human: Reclaiming humanity in an age of artificial control

Ramon Tomey
U.S. military signals imminent intervention in Iran as European officials sound alarm and nations urge evacuations

U.S. military signals imminent intervention in Iran as European officials sound alarm and nations urge evacuations

Zoey Sky
Venezuelan opposition leader presents her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Trump

Venezuelan opposition leader presents her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Trump

Jacob Thomas
U.S. to suspend immigrant visa processing for citizens of 75 countries under new policy

U.S. to suspend immigrant visa processing for citizens of 75 countries under new policy

Laura Harris
Australia blocks 5 million underage social media accounts in landmark crackdown

Australia blocks 5 million underage social media accounts in landmark crackdown

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy