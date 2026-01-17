Episode #117 - Trauma Lives in the Body: Psychedelics, Somatic Healing & Consciousness | Alisa Gracheva

Trauma is not just a memory, it is a physiological imprint.





In this episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, we sit down with licensed psychotherapist and trauma specialist Alisa Gracheva to explore how trauma lives in the body, why talk therapy alone often fails, and how somatic healing, EMDR, and psychedelic-assisted therapy can unlock deep and lasting transformation.





We dive into:





🔹 What trauma really is (and what it isn’t)

🔹 How the nervous system stores unresolved experiences

🔹 Psychedelic-assisted therapy and responsible healing

🔹 Somatic approaches that restore safety in the body

🔹 Why consciousness and spirituality matter in trauma recovery





This is a grounded, honest conversation about healing, without hype, dogma, or shortcuts.





This episode is for those who are seeking alternatives to mainstream forms of healing fears and traumas and want to learn more about alternative forms of healing like psychedelic-assisted therapy.





