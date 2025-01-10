✈️California: 2 Water Scooper Planes collect water to put out Fires - 1 plane has been grounded, said hit a drone - now 6% fire contained

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
California Water Scooper Planes collect water to put out Fires - now 6% fire contained.
Update, this reported. There are only 2 of these planes and 1 was just grounded yesterday because of a civilian drone. Read one of many articles.
https://www.businessinsider.com/la-fires-firefighting-plane-grounded-after-hit-drone-super-scooper-2025-1 Video Description:
More Description: Los Angeles firefighters have resorted to using Pacific Ocean water to combat raging wildfires in Pacific Palisades as local hydrants there run dry.Firefighters deployed specialized water-bombing planes out of Canada to scoop water from the ocean and drop it on the inferno.
https://www.cbs8.com/article/news/local/wildfire/firefighters-battle-palisades-wildfire-with-ocean-water/509-48ef52d3-4ce5-46d2-9965-c1599de36ac0#:~:text=SAN%20DIEGO%20%E2%80%94%20Los%20Angeles%20firefighters,it%20on%20the%20growing%20inferno.