Silver seems to be setting the stage for a major run up. Sitting at $32.23 as of this writing, are we going to see $35 an ounce sooner than later? Silver hit the highest level since 2012, while gold reached a new record. Is this all in anticipation of Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts or are we finally climbing to the true price of silver and gold?

Watch this video on Silver's Secret Rally: Don't Miss Out on These Gains, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Silver's Secret Rally: Don't Miss Out on These Gains.

