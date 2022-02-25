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Let Freedom RIng! Mass State Assembly Podcast 3: Their Birth Certificate Fraud and Our Baby Deed to Reclaim Your Child
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68 views • February 25, 2022
Informative and educational conversation with Ronald Carriveau, Co co-ordinator of the Massachusetts State Assembly and Kristine Michelle Bundy, Co-ordinator of the Indiana State Assembly--part of the American State Nationals project led by Anna von Reitz to return Americans to America and the land and soil/Common Law, uS Constitution, Bill of Rights, as Living Men and Women vs the sea/Maritime Jurisdiction of US Inc. which enslaves people as incorporated PERSONS and LEGAL FICTIONS handed away at birth--to address the primary fraud of the Birth Certificate which registers your child without your knowledge in the Crown Corporation, and to help people see how to reclaim your child with a Baby Deed, after first changing your political status by becoming an American State National.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Let Freedom Ring! Podcast 1 - American State Citizen with Ronald Carriveau, Mass State Assembly
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cQEbo3wcoMjO/
Let Freedom Ring! Massachusetts State Assembly Podcast 2 -- A Little History on Lincoln and Your Status
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ySftVfkSWAS2/
Indiana State Assembly site:
theindianaassembly.org or
https://states.americanstatenationals.org/indiana/
Massachusetts State Assembly site:
https://states.americanstatenationals.org/massachusetts/
The American States Assemblies site with all of Anna von Reitz's information:
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/
The 50 States Site (portal to each state's website):
https://states.americanstatenationals.org/
Anna's Monday night webinars and other podcasts at the States United Nationals Youtube site:
https://www.youtube.com/c/iofthewizard2StateNationalsUnited
Deliver your baby on the land and soil:
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/delivering-a-baby-on-the-land-and-soil/
Why should I correct my status?
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/why-should-i-correct-my-status/
Correct your status
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/correct-your-status/
Declaration of Your Political Status 1779 document can be found on this page, scroll down:
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/correct-your-status/
Document PDF here: https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/1779-Declaration-of-Naturalization-for-Americans_RecSec.rtf
Anna's book PDF (You know Something is Wrong...) can be found on this page:
https://states.americanstatenationals.org/educational-information-2/
PDF of Book also here: https://mega.nz/file/Uoc3XYYI#h1G4taW8zrFZonU-95cPItDMGkYzYKySYq3Vd805jCI
Chart your course
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/chart-your-course/
Contact state coordinators
ttps://states.americanstatenationals.org/state-coordinators/
Anna von Reitz's website with her writings and videos:
http://www.annavonreitz.com/index.html
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee/Lbry, Live 528, Rumble
MANY THANKS TO ALL SUBSCRIBERS AND CROWDFUNDERS....YOU ARE HELPING CHANGE THIS WORLD FOR THE BETTER | PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT THIS WORK:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:
Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:
https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D
CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:
[email protected]
LINKS FOR MORE:
Let Freedom Ring! Podcast 1 - American State Citizen with Ronald Carriveau, Mass State Assembly
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cQEbo3wcoMjO/
Let Freedom Ring! Massachusetts State Assembly Podcast 2 -- A Little History on Lincoln and Your Status
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ySftVfkSWAS2/
Indiana State Assembly site:
theindianaassembly.org or
https://states.americanstatenationals.org/indiana/
Massachusetts State Assembly site:
https://states.americanstatenationals.org/massachusetts/
The American States Assemblies site with all of Anna von Reitz's information:
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/
The 50 States Site (portal to each state's website):
https://states.americanstatenationals.org/
Anna's Monday night webinars and other podcasts at the States United Nationals Youtube site:
https://www.youtube.com/c/iofthewizard2StateNationalsUnited
Deliver your baby on the land and soil:
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/delivering-a-baby-on-the-land-and-soil/
Why should I correct my status?
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/why-should-i-correct-my-status/
Correct your status
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/correct-your-status/
Declaration of Your Political Status 1779 document can be found on this page, scroll down:
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/correct-your-status/
Document PDF here: https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/1779-Declaration-of-Naturalization-for-Americans_RecSec.rtf
Anna's book PDF (You know Something is Wrong...) can be found on this page:
https://states.americanstatenationals.org/educational-information-2/
PDF of Book also here: https://mega.nz/file/Uoc3XYYI#h1G4taW8zrFZonU-95cPItDMGkYzYKySYq3Vd805jCI
Chart your course
https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/chart-your-course/
Contact state coordinators
ttps://states.americanstatenationals.org/state-coordinators/
Anna von Reitz's website with her writings and videos:
http://www.annavonreitz.com/index.html
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee/Lbry, Live 528, Rumble
MANY THANKS TO ALL SUBSCRIBERS AND CROWDFUNDERS....YOU ARE HELPING CHANGE THIS WORLD FOR THE BETTER | PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT THIS WORK:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:
Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:
https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D
CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:
[email protected]
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