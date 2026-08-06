AI Infrastructure Bubble, an interview with Hakeem Anwar

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As investment in AI infrastructure accelerates, some observers are questioning whether the pace of expansion is sustainable. Comparisons to past investment booms have sparked discussions about future demand, economic risks, and the long-term value of large-scale data center projects. Could rapid growth reshape the technology landscape in unexpected ways? Watch the latest interview to hear different perspectives on the AI infrastructure race and what it could mean for the future.
#ArtificialIntelligence #Technology #Innovation #DataCenters #FutureTech
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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